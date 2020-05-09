Eviction ban for Bexar Co. renters takes effect for the rest of 2020

A time of economic uncertainty just got a little bit easier for San Antonio-area renters.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're behind on rent, don't worry about being kicked to the curb. You've got time to get back on your feet.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week they are halting the eviction of some renters to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Landlords can still hold renters responsible for missed payments, but they can't force them to leave.

According to the Aspen Institute, more than 20 million renters live in households that have suffered coronavirus-related job losses and millions more face a risk of eviction in the next several months.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said he and Mayor Ron Nirenberg added a $1,000 fine to the order to keep landlords in check.

"We put a little teeth into it," Wolff said. "We've still got two, three rough months to go through. We don't want more people out on the streets. We don't want more homeless people."

To qualify for this break, you can't make more than $100,000 a year. The eviction ban will be in effect through the end of 2020.

Nirenberg said the action should give renters peace of mind, but it's not a permanent fix.

"People have to get some steady income," Nirenberg said. "We want them now to be encouraged to get into the training and relief programs that the city and county have put in place."