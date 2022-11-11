Report: Elon Musk's tunneling company considering a project in Downtown Austin

A filing shows the Boring Company is looking into the possibility of building a tunnel near the Austin Convention Center.

AUSTIN, Texas — Elon Musk's The Boring Company, his tunneling and infrastructure venture, is considering building a transportation tunnel in Downtown Austin.

According to a report by KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, a Nov. 3 filing shows the company is looking at the possibility of building a project near the Austin Convention Center. The filing calls it the "Austin Loop Transportation Project."

The documents show progress in the form of permitting and studies for the potential project. However, the Statesman noted that it's not clear what steps are left to get the green light from the City of Austin and the State of Texas or if the company has secured rights to a tunnel.

The City document doesn't mention Musk's company by name, but it does list the company's address in Pflugerville and the names of multiple employees.

It's unclear at this time how long a proposed tunnel might be, how many people it would transport and where it would start and stop. The report stated a potential tunnel could start or have a stop at the convention center, with other stops in the surrounding downtown area a possibility.

The name Austin Loop Transportation System suggests the project could function by transporting people in Teslas through the tunnel, per the Statesman.

A spokesperson for the City's development services department could not share additional information on the project but specified that the project in the filings is not part of Project Connect.

A similar proposed project by the company was recently turned down by the City of Kyle. That project proposed building a pedestrian tunnel between a residential area and the City's retail centers.

