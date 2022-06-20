x
Economy

Dallas-based company to build over 1,000 Tuscan-style homes in Florence

The luxury community development is estimated to cost $500 million.

FLORENCE, Texas — Dallas-based Hoque Global LLC has plans to build more than 1,000 Tuscan-style homes in the Vineyard at Florence luxury community in Florence, the Austin Business Journal reported

The owners of a winery and resort just outside Austin will join Hoque Global in the new development endeavor, according to the Austin Business Journal. The 600-acre property, located in the Hill Country about an hour north of Austin and made to look like the Italian countryside, currently offers wine tastings, a small resort, wedding venues and more. 

A $500 million investment is estimated for the development, the Austin Business Journal reported.

The Austin Business Journal also reported that Hoque Global has been selling home lots measuring 1 to 3 acres on the property since August 2021.

The Vineyard at Florence was established in 2007, and in 2018, Hoque Global became a developer and management leader. In 2021, the neighborhood reopened after receiving a multimillion-dollar renovation. 

To see the full report, visit the Austin Business Journal.

