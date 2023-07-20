'I don't want Austin to become San Francisco' | Austin City Council approves plan to build homes on smaller lots

The controversial plan caused residents to take the podium to voice their concerns and frustrations for at least five hours.

AUSTIN, Texas — As Austin keeps growing, leaders continue to look for ways to add more housing.

Austin City Council members voted on Thursday to move forward with a plan that would allow developers to build more homes on smaller lots. The vote came after a great deal of pushback from residents.

The controversial agenda item caused residents to take the podium to voice their concerns and frustrations for at least five hours, hotly debating whether or not the move was the right plan to address the housing shortage in Austin.

The resolution directs the city manager to propose amendments that reduce the minimum lot size in single-family zoning districts to 2,500 square feet or less, allowing existing lots to be subdivided. The plan could allow for more unique housing such as row houses, townhomes and triplexes to be developed.

While dozens of residents spoke in support of the plan, a number of residents expressed a visible concern with what it might lead to.

"73% of Austinites are unable to afford the median price of an Austin home, owning your own home is the number one way to build wealth for families and 73% of Austinites should have that opportunity," Taylor Jackson of the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin said in support.

"Density does not equal affordability, it never has and it never will. I lived on Manhattan Island, it's the densest place, I got news. It's not affordable and it got worse and worse and worse," Craig Nazor of the Austin Environmental Democrats said in opposition to the plan.

Under the resolution, the city manager is also directed to amend the maximum number of housing units to at least three units per lot in single-family zoning districts.

Ultimately, the item passed Thursday afternoon, despite a pair of "no" votes from council members Alison Alter and Mackenzie Kelly.

