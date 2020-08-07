CoffeeTech Industries to build $56 million headquarters in Seguin

CoffeeTech expects to break ground on the project in late 2020, with operations set to start by 2022.

SEGUIN, Texas — Coffee Tech Industries said Wednesday it will build a new headquarters in the city of Seguin, bringing 91 new jobs to the area.

The 112,000 square foot state-of-the-art headquarters will cost about $56 million to build, according to the company.

The company produces high quality instant coffee. The Seguin facility will eventually process, dry and package the instant coffee and turn coffee manufacturing by-product into safe, green, and environmentally friendly products.

Seguin city leaders say they are excited to bring this new business to the town.

“We are delighted that CoffeeTech Industries has selected the City of Seguin and Guadalupe County build their new headquarters and manufacturing facility. This project will help create excellent employment opportunities for our residents and help grow our economic base,” said Seguin Mayor, Don Keil.