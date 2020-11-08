Austin jobs for Tesla 'gigafactory' posted online

AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla is expected to bring 5,000 jobs to the Austin area in the next few years, and the automaker is already posting jobs for the gigafactory.
The company officially picked Austin for its $1 billion gigafactory in Travis County back in July after Tesla representatives agreed to do the following in exchange for tax breaks:
- Ensure at least half of their workers live in Travis County
- Give some of the money the company saves on tax breaks to local nonprofits or schools
- Hire at least 5,000 workers in four years
- Ensure pay starts at $15 an hour and goes up over time
Some of the jobs posted are related to the construction of the new facility, while others have to do with operations once it opens. As of Aug. 11, 39 jobs in the Austin area have been posted. To view those jobs, click here.
RELATED:
Salaries for Austin Tesla gigafactory jobs will start at $35,000 annually.
"We're looking at construction, engineering, manufacturing, operations, information technology and design," Laura Huffman, the president and CEO of the Austin Chamber of Commerce, told KVUE. "And one of the things that I think is most beneficial to our community about Tesla coming to Austin is that, not only are they going to look for workforce from our community, from people that we have right here, right now, but they're going be partnering with local educators to make sure that the job training is in place. So we're going to be building skills in these areas as they build the site and as they hire their teams."
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: