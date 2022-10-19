'Biggest surf park development on the planet' could soon come to Austin

A 400-acre community called Pura Vida that features a 12-acre Surf Lake at its center could be built south of the airport as early as next year.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin could soon be home to the "biggest surf park development on the planet."

A company called Surf Lakes builds wave parks where people can surf, even in landlocked areas. They're planning to put one of their facilities south of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, about 20 minutes from downtown.

The 400-acre development will be called Pura Vida and is set to include a sand beach, hotels, boardwalks, shopping and residential buildings.

According to the company, the land was purchased by local developers seeking to put a Surf Lake as the centerpiece of a community. Other "high adventure" additions are expected to be announced for the planned community.

According to the company, groundbreaking could begin as early as mid-2023 as land, zoning, water and wastewater have been secured.

