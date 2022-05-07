Austin ranks second for priciest fixer-upper homes

San Francisco took the first-place spot.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin takes second place in a ranking of cities with the priciest fixer-upper houses for sale in the country, according to data from Porch.

At a median price of $1,049,500 for fixer-uppers, Austin ranks behind first-place city San Francisco. The famous California city has a median fixer-upper price of $1,391,500.

Behind Austin is San Jose, then Los Angeles, then Honolulu.

San Francisco and Austin's median fixer-upper price sits at over $1 million.

Despite the high median price, Porch data shows that fixer-uppers make up only 1% of sales listings in Austin.

Earlier this month, Austin ranked as one of the most expensive cities in the state for building new houses. Austin was also named the second most expensive Texas city for buying a home and the most expensive Texas city for renting.

Austin also underwent one of the country's worst cost-of-living increases in January.