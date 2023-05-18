Austin now the 10th most populous US city after new census data

Georgetown, Leander and Kyle took three of the top five spots as fastest growing large cities in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas — The numbers are out from the U.S. Census Bureau and Central Texas has several cities that stand out.

According to new census data, Austin is now the 10th most populous city in the U.S., with a population just shy of one million people.

For now, Austin remains the fourth-largest city in Texas, trailing Houston (2.3 million people), San Antonio (1.5 million), and Dallas (1.3 million). Austin also sits just three spots ahead of Fort Worth nationally.

Below is the full list of the most populous cities and population numbers following New York and Los Angeles:

Chicago: 2.7 million

Houston: 2.3 million

Phoenix, Ariz.: 1.6 million

Philadelphia: 1.6 million

San Antonio, Texas: 1.5 million

San Diego: 1.4 million

Dallas: 1.3 million

Austin, Texas: 1.0 million

Jacksonville, Fla.: 1.0 million

San Jose, Cali.: 1.0 million

Fort Worth, Texas: 1.0 million

Columbus, Ohio: 907,971

Austin isn't the only Central Texas city getting recognition. New census data released also showed the fastest growing cities in the South. Topping the chart is Georgetown, with Kyle and Leander also in the top five. Georgetown reported a 14.4% YOY growth and Kyle and Leader each reported a 10.9% YOY growth. Round Rock was listed at 86th on the report with a 2.1% YOY growth.

“Job growth in Georgetown and across the Austin metro continues to bring new residents to our city,” Mayor Josh Schroeder said. “People are moving here for the same reasons that brought many of us to Georgetown—wonderful and safe neighborhoods, fantastic parks and events, and welcoming people. We continue to adjust our plans and build new infrastructure to maintain the great quality of life for all of us who are proud to call Georgetown our home.”

Georgetown has been in the top 10 fastest-growing cities since 2015 and topped the list in 2016 and 2022.

Overall, Austin moved up to 26th place from 28th in the country with 2.42 million people according to the Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), moving up two spots passing Sacramento and Pittsburgh.

The Lone Star State is also the only one to have nine cities listed among the 15 fastest-growing largest cities and the most populous cities.

The report also showed that the housing stock also grew by about 1.6 million units. Two Texas counties are among five counties with the largest numeric gains in housing units between July 1 2021 and July 1, 2022. Travis County reported 27,927 units and Harris County reported 32,694 units.

You can read the full report here.

Boomtown is KVUE's series covering the explosive growth in Central Texas. For more Boomtown stories, head to KVUE.com/Boomtown.