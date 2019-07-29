SAN ANTONIO — The unemployment rate in San Antonio continues to hit record lows, at around 3%. But while that's a trend to celebrate, it's also posing a challenge for businesses that still have positions to fill.

MadDogs Restaurant Group CEO Terry Corless owns four restaurants downtown: Maddy McMurphys Sports Bar, MadDogs British Pub, On the Bend and the Bier Garten. Corless said their goal is to be proactive rather than reactive in this situation.

He said the MadDogs Group has had loyalty incentives, employee performance incentives and referral incentives in place for many years.

“When it comes to jobs, younger workers are looking for more than just money,” Corless said. “We know millennials are searching for a positive company culture, professional development and corporate social responsibility.”

Corless came up with the idea of MadDogs Cares and the $10K Cash Giveaway Golden Ticket program. It’s open to all employees hired prior to June 30 who work a minimum of three days a week, 25 hours a week for three months. As part of the program, they must also volunteer in the community, which will boost their chances to win a prize in the program.

Myleena Flores, 22, is a bartender at Maddy McMurphys. She's working her way through college and says she plans on staying with the company until graduation.

"I worked a few other jobs before coming here and I stayed for a little bit, but this one is different," Flores said. "You can see that they really care about you. They want you to be here. They want you to help make their establishment even better."

“We are more than just about food and customer service,” Corless added. “We have a culture about giving back to the community and are involved with the San Antonio Clubhouse, the San Antonio River Walk Association, feeding the Homeless and the Kairos Prison Ministry.”

The MadDogs Group searches for millennial talent and invests in a young, growing team. Corless says a company must have solid programs in place, because turnover is higher than ever before.

“We are serious about keeping our team members happy,” Corless said. “After five and 10 years of service, there are all-expense-paid trips to the United Kingdom, Paris, Germany to visit Oktoberfest, Italy and Switzerland.”

The $10K Golden Ticket Giveaway drawing will be held on Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. One person will win $5,000 and five people will win $1,000 each.