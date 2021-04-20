$1,000 bonuses being offered by Santikos movie theaters

The popular movie theater chain in San Antonio says "we expect business to keep picking up."

SAN ANTONIO — Several theme parks have offered bonuses for summer jobs in our area – and now Santikos Entertainment is also doing the same thing. But, the amount is much higher – to the tune of up to $1,000 for certain positions.

The above video is a story from December 2020.

Those signing bonuses were announced Tuesday morning. Santikos CEO Tim Handren said things are looking up lately as more places reopen and resume normal operations.

"It is safe to say we are one of the best-operating theater companies in the country," Handren said. "That's not propaganda, and it's backed by facts as Santikos Palladium, and Casa Blanca were two of the top five theaters in the country opening weekend of Godzilla vs. Kong. We have the greatest cinema experience in the country with a fun team and amazing culture. These incentive programs aim to add to our incredible talent pool as we expect business to keep picking up."

Santikos said adding talented people to their culinary team is a top priority. Specifically, certain positions such as line cooks may receive up to $1,000 signing bonuses. There are other management positions that have "signing incentives" as well, and all our positions offer benefits such as:

Flexible scheduling

Free movies

Discounted food & drinks

Fun work atmosphere

Promotion opportunities

Health Care benefits for qualified employees

401(k) with matching contributions

Scholarship opportunities available for students

Opportunities to support and volunteer in the community

"When you come to work for Santikos, you are joining more than a great team," Handren said. "You are joining our mission to keep John Santikos' legacy alive in supporting and lifting up our community."