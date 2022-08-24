DHS Secretary Mayorkas prioritizes improved funding for fire departments during conference in San Antonio

Fire departments from as far as Japan and Australia are convened in the Alamo City for a three-day conference involving the International Association of Fire Chiefs.

SAN ANTONIO — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas spoke before hundreds of fire chiefs from around the world Wednesday, addressing the ongoing challenges of firefighting.

“The work of firefighters and other first responders is more difficult, dangerous and stressful than ever before,” Mayorkas said.

The International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) is holding its annual conference this year at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center where fire officials from as far as Japan and Australia are gathered for the three-day event.

Mayorkas shed light on the barriers faced by fire departments.

“The impacts of climate change, severe flooding, heat, fires, and winds are impacting the daily lives of people around the world. New technologies like lithium ion batteries are introducing new risk factors,” Mayorkas said.

He praised the billions of dollars’ worth of available grants designed to help fire department fill positions and purchase equipment. But he acknowledged not every department is receiving the life-saving resources they need.

“I am very well aware of the fact that the resources we have to provide to you do not meet your demand. And I see the number of applicants, and the mismatch is something we just need to close,” Mayorkas said.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood noted there’ve been 13 fire-related deaths so far in 2022. He stressed the work of firefighters continues to well go beyond responding to blazes.

“Nobody thought that we would be responding to some of the active shooters and the truck tragedies that we’ve seen recently. Whatever is needed of us, we’re going to provide, and I’ve always said we’re the urban peace corps of the city,” Hood said.

Mayorkas met with fire chiefs after the morning opening session to discuss domestic security and hear from departments on the challenges they’re experiencing.

Hood noted he looks forward to learning from fellow fire departments during the three-day conference.