SAN ANTONIO — The number of credit card skimmers found in the San Antonio area continues to rise.

An open records request revealed 22 credit card skimmers were found by San Antonio Police.

21 were at Valero Gas Stations, including five at a single location on Perrin Central.

Another skimmer was found at a Generations Federal Credit Union ATM.

The credit union released the following statement Friday morning:

Generations FCU can confirm that a skimmer was detected at our branch location in February 2019. The incident was immediately reported to the San Antonio Police Department, and is currently under investigation.

The spokesperson did not verify how many customers were impacted.

Locations where credit card skimmers were found in February 2019.

roxie bustamante

Valero is calling the increase of incidents concerning.

In January, 14 skimmers were found - compared to 22 in February.

Valero sent KENS 5 the following statement and recommendations for the owners of the gas stations.

Valero is very concerned with credit card skimming incidents. We have proactive efforts to identify potential skimming activities and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement and station owners. We actively monitor credit card transactions made with Valero credit cards to look for possible fraudulent activity. While Valero does not own or operate any convenience stores, we work with the station owner, who is responsible for ensuring the safety and security of the gas pumps. We encourage owners to use best operating practices including the use of secure lock dispensers and anti-tampering security seals, and conducting routine pump inspections so they can better protect their customers. We also encourage credit card customers to monitor their accounts for fraudulent charges and to be on the lookout for any suspicious equipment at Valero branded stations. If anything is noticed, please contact us at 800-333-3560, so that we can notify the station owner for further investigation.