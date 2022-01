The ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip on 1842 North Foster Road.

CONVERSE, Texas — A Converse resident is now a millionaire after purchasing a winning lottery ticket in San Antonio.

The winner, who is remaining anonymous, claimed two second-tier Powerball prizes totaling $2 million for the drawing on Jan. 10.

The ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip on 1842 North Foster Road.

The ticket with two second-tier prize winning boards matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (14- 17-18-21-27), but not the red Powerball number (9).