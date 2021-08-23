Yuengling Beer to hit shelves across Texas, San Antonio among first cities to receive shipment

On Monday, The Yuengling Company announced that their beers will be coming to Texas and San Antonio will be among the company's first stop for the beer deliveries.

According to a press release from D.G. Yuengling and Son, Inc, a selection of Yuengling's beers, including the Yuengling Traditional LAGER, Light Lager 99, Golden Pilsner, and FLIGHT by Yuengling, will be available to beer consumers across the state.

The calorie-conscious drinkers will also have their choice of light amber lager, modern pilsner and upscale light beer with 95 calories and just 2.6 carbs, the press release said.

According to the Yuengling beer locator, 12 places in the San Antonio area are currently carrying some form of Yuengling beer. In honor of the Texas launch, Yuengling will be making special deliveries Monday to iconic destinations across Texas, including the San Antonio River Walk.

"It's an important day for our brewery as we take this large first step in our Westward expansion," said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

"On behalf of our entire Yuengling family, we are humbled by the opportunity to bring the goods to the Lone Star State. The passion these fans have shown for our beer and our brand brings into perspective the nearly 200-years of hard work and perseverance that have brought us to this point in our company's history. We continue to be inspired by our fans and past generations to brew the best beer possible, and look forward to continuing to do so in this amazing state."

Texas is the first state to receive beer from "America's Oldest Brewery" outside of its current 22-state East Coast footprint.