Winter blast could slow Valentine's Day flower and food delivery

Delivery drivers are bracing for the winter weather as they drop off flowers and food for Valentine's Day. Will the artic air freeze your delivery?

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Valentine’s Day this year is a day for deliveries.

“This has been something different this year,” said Keke Gaskins, store manager for the Flower Bucket in San Antonio.

Florists are facing both a busy holiday and bad weather.

“We’re ready for it,” Gaskins said.

The plans are twofold. There are preparations to protect the plants:

“We’re not giving anyone too big of a route so the flowers don’t get frozen in the car,” she said.

Plus, plans to protect their delivery people:

“They know about the conditions. We prepare them ahead of time. If conditions start to get slick, pull over,” Gaskins said.

She said the phone has not stopped ringing, not just with orders but with worried customers who want to make sure their flowers will arrive on time. She wanted to cut off those concerns.

“They will be there, we promise,” she said. “We’re getting it out there as fast as possible. If any hiccups happen, we are calling our customers as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Ray’s Pizza on McCarty Road in San Antonio is also getting ready for the rush.

“We’re expecting a lot of takeout, obviously with corona and the weather,” said Charbel Nader, who owns the pizzeria. “What better food to get on a freezing day but some hot pasta and pizza? Excellent comfort food.”

He expected to see 50% more orders than a normal weekend, especially since diners love to serve a heart-shaped pizza for the holiday. The food will be ready to arrive no matter how cold it is outside.

“Of course, if the weather is bad and the roads are bad, expect a long wait time because the drivers have to be super careful on the roads,” Nader said. “Pizza is not worth crashing or going crazy.”