Uber and Lyft drivers in the San Antonio area are on high alert.

One of their fellow rideshare drivers was robbed at gunpoint by a couple of passengers in New Braunfels. The debate about how to keep drivers protected has been reignited.

KENS 5 spoke to an Uber and Lyft driver who did not want to be identified. He said that he carries a gun when he picks up passengers, which isn't allowed by the company.

"I never would have imagined here in New Braunfels," he said.

Zion Jacob Limon, 20, and Joshua Elijah Limon, 18, are accused of having a gun and demanding cash from their rideshare driver. The two men then reportedly hit the driver with the gun and got some cash before running away. They were eventually caught.

"It just seems kind of asinine, because you have all your information linked to those accounts," the driver said. "It has made me think, like I need to get back on track and be more focused when I am doing this."

He has been driving for Uber and Lyft for about a year.

"I do have a gun and a knife in my door pocket for my protection," he said.

According to the Uber driver policy, which you can find online, drivers aren't allowed to carry a firearm when using the app. He said that Lyft even takes it a step further.

"They mention slingshots, knives, tasers, pepper-spray," the driver said.

He said that this puts rideshare drivers at risk and in a tough spot, and that’s why he said, in order for him to feel protected, he has to carry his gun and knife.

"Unlike working in an office or retail, you are in a building you can go somewhere to escape," he said. "There are escape routes, things you can do to protect yourself, whereas you are in a closed vehicle, it is you and those people only."

He said that the companies need to make a policy change.

"They need to broaden their horizons a little bit for the driver," he said. "It seems they are more worried about the passenger and their company than they are the drivers. And without the drivers, where is your company?"

He believes the companies should make a policy change but doesn't think every driver should carry a gun. But he did say that if they go through the right channels, then they should be allowed.

The Limons are facing aggravated robbery and drug charges for the incident.

