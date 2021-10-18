Why gas prices are surging

Oil prices haven't been this high since 2014.

SAN ANTONIO — The price of gas is shooting up at breakneck speed, climbing several cents every day.

Here in Texas the average price for a gallon of regular gas was $2.94. Nationally the average price was $3.30, up four cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.17 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. So why is it so high?

Basic economics...supply and demand. Rey Trevino III, the Senior VP at Pecos Country Operating told us, "Not only right now are we not getting the supply, but we can't get to supply basically from the refineries to the gas stations."

And demand is only going to get worse heading into winter. Ryan Sitton, the CEO of Pinnacle said, "We are going to see $100 a barrel and there's probably going to translate into $4 a plus gallon gasoline at some point."

On Facebook we asked you how much you paid the last time you filled up.

"I used to pay 25.00 to full up and yesterday I paid 46.98," Mary Deans Ortega told us.

"I paid about $10 more than usual the last time I filled up. I have noticed the price per gallon ranging from $1.79 to $1.89," Anne Hoover said.

Sitton added, "The supply chain problems are everything you could ask for to create low supply, while the same time people are still using a lot of gasoline."

The price of crude oil is directly related to the price at the pump. Crude closed above $80 per barrel this week for the first time since 2014. That is a 102 percent jump from the same time last year. Natural gas will be affected too.

"If you were part of Snowmageddon 2021, I would say be ready for those prices again. That you had in your electric bills," Trevino added.