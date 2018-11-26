SAN ANTONIO — It's Cyber Monday, and almost every screen you look at probably has some type of shopping "deal" on it. With the holiday shopping season underway, spending too much can really hurt you, especially in your bank account.

According to PriceWaterhouseCoopers, the average person plans to spend $1,250 on holiday gifts, travel and entertainment. On a day like Cyber Monday, seeing those deals just one click away can be dangerous.

“With online offers,” Matthew Angel said, “be wary of anything that has a ticking clock on you that is trying to press on your emotions to act quickly. As well as making sure that if a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.” Angel is a Certified Financial Planner at USAA, and although it's hard for us to hear, Angel said we should be careful when it comes to our holiday spending.

“If you really start with that initial plan of how much you want to spend,” Angel said, “it allows you to be creative in figuring out in what ways you can get the gifts for the folks that you love and do the things that you want to do around the holidays."

Angel has three tips for holiday spending.

Set a plan and communicate those expectations with family, friends, and especially children. Don’t let “deals” break your budget. Start planning now for next year. $10 set aside every month can really help for next year's holiday.

Everyone wants to be able to give good gifts, but spending too much on others may not be a good idea for your own finances in the long run.

"It's easier than ever to get caught up in this is a great deal," Angel added.

Although it feels good to buy for you and others, those other bills will still be waiting to be paid even as the new year arrives.

