Government investigators have seen a rise in the number of cases where con artists convince victims to pay them off with a gift card.

The Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers that more con artists are demanding this type of payment, often asking for iTunes, Google Play or Amazon gift cards, which can be found in countless stores.

"Gift cards are great for con artists for 3 reasons,” said Monica Vaca with the FTC. “First of all, it's almost impossible for a consumer to reverse the transaction. It's quick, it's very quick for the con artist, and, third, it lets the con artist remain anonymous."

According to the FTC, 2015 consumers lost $20 million in schemes where gift card payments were involved. In just the first 9 months of this year, that number ballooned to $53 million.

