We followed Accurate Pest Control as they worked on a home on Arroyo Pass. Todd Bufalino, Accurate Pest Control sales manager, said crews have been very busy during these last few months.

"Summertime has a host of insects right now," said Bufalino. "We deal with everything from fleas and ticks to up to wildlife control. And none of it seems to slow down."

Bufalino said currently, mosquitoes are a big problem. Homeowner Margaret Reyes, who often spends time working outside on her garden, said this particular insect is her main problem.

"Number one, of course: the mosquitoes. I make sure when I'm outside that I spray down so that I don't get bit," she said.

Accurate Pest Control said the best defense to get rid of many mosquitoes at once is with a backpack fogger. It contains concentrated chemicals to kill mosquitoes. Bufalino said the insects like to rest in areas of heavy foliage. Crews focus on spraying the trees and bushes.

He said ticks and fleas are also a big concern for residents. Crews use sprays on the grass area to get rid of them.

"One of our customers who approached us. She asked us to treat her yard, because her family physician said her husband contracted typhus because of flea bites," he said.

Bufalino said homeowners also need to be careful of scorpions. The arachnids try to escape the heat and find refuge inside cooler homes. He said to get rid of scorpions, it requires a widespread treatment of the home and yard.

"In the Hill Country, we have customers that come to us and say, 'I'm afraid to get up in the middle of the night because I'm afraid I'll step on one,'" said Bufalino. "We have to lay down a larger barrier, and we have to treat more frequently. We have to do that every other month. "

Accurate Pest Control recommends dumping out standing water around the home to prevent mosquitoes. It's also a good idea to report feral cats in the neighborhood because Bufalino said they can be the heaviest carrier of fleas.

© 2018 KENS