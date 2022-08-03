'Thanks Putin' | Gas prices approach record highs amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

President Joe Biden says gas prices will continue to increase. There may be ways the government can spare your wallet, though.

SAN ANTONIO — After banning Russian oil imports Tuesday, President Joe Biden said Americans should expect to pay more for gasoline.

Already, the nationwide average price per gallon is higher than ever. In San Antonio, prices are rapidly approaching records set in 2008.

"Ten bucks used to get me nearly half of a tank," said Henry Garcia, a Volkswagen Beetle driver. "Now it's not even half."

"I've cut down a lot on fast food and eating out, trying to pinch every penny," he continued. "Work is kind of far to ride a bike."

The White House has promised to explore price-reducing options.

A group of governors Tuesday asked Biden to temporarily repeal the federal gas tax, worth $.184 per gallon. The U.S. Department of Transportation uses the proceeds to fund highway projects.

The state of Texas also levies a gas tax, worth $.20. The state legislature dedicates five cents to public education. The remaining $.15 pay for state road projects.

Any reduction in gas tax proceeds could threaten infrastructure projects, though.

Other lawmakers say the White House should allow producers to continue selling the winter blend of gasoline after May 1, when gas makers are supposed to switch to a summer blend.

The summer blend burns cleaner in the heat, but costs drivers between $.5 and $.15 more per gallon.

Biden has already pledged to release 30 million barrels of reserved oil to boost supply. The move is seen as a short-term fix that may not translate to massive savings.

The president pushed back on claims that his administration is holding back gas producers. He contends some companies are not drilling as much as they could.

Producers say the president is misrepresenting facts about oil leases.

Debate over environmental protection policies is likely to spill over into policy discussion around cost-cutting at the pump.