According to a survey published by CarInsurance.com, not realizing they were speeding, running late for work, and everyone's favorite-- that everyone else was driving just as fast, were among the top excuses given by drivers to police during traffic stops.

The survey looked at driver's speeding habits, including where, why and how frequently they exceed the speed limit.

For those speed racers stopped by the police, the study looks at the most common excuses and the effectiveness of asking for a warning.

More than three-quarters of drivers, 82% to be exact, admit to driving over the speed limit by as much as 15 mph.

As for the most common reason drivers give for speeding:

24% claim they didn’t realize they were speeding

18 % say they are late for work

14% remark that they were going as fast as everyone else

11% blame being late to pick up or drop off a child

11% tell police there is a medical emergency

11% say they didn’t see a speed limit sign

9% offer that they have to use the bathroom

And if you do happen to get pulled over for speeding, try asking for a warning.

41% of surveyed drivers that requested a warning, got it.

To read the full report, head over to carinsurance.com