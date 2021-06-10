Starbucks hit hard by supply shortage as retailers brace for price increases

Supply chain issues nationwide have caused increased prices for everyday items like coffee and toilet paper, and it's only getting worse.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Supply issues are nothing new to the pandemic and now that we're heading into summer, major retailers and customers are dealing with more supply chain disruptions.

These supply issues are affecting everything from your favorite Starbucks drink to lumber, and yes, toilet paper. Other items the country is running short on include computer chips, cars, diapers and plastic.

A couple of weeks ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the semiconductor shortage has caused "insane difficulties" for the electric carmaker. Even Apple, a company that many thought would be able to dodge the shortage after it started making its own high-powered computer chips last year, said it will delay production on its iMac and iPad, according to Business Insider.

Even some popular restaurants aren't immune to issues. Chipotle recently announced it would have to up its prices to offset costs.

Starbucks is also having trouble. They can't get a lot of their coffee flavorings. The hashtag #StarbucksShortage went viral on TikTok with people sharing videos of what their local stores were out of.

So what's behind these problems? There are two major factors.

First, the shortage of workers. Not only does a shortage of factory workers and truck drivers make it difficult to get things shipped, but it also drives up the cost of shipping. Most of the time, that means customers will pay more for what they buy.

In Charlotte, lumber has been hit really hard. One store owner says his prices have skyrocketed, with plywood prices being triple their usual cost.

