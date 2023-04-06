Save money and energy this summer

The summer sizzle is almost here. High temperatures bring the possibility of rolling blackouts. What you can do to save money and energy.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Talk of possible summer blackout brings back memories of the 2021 winter storm when power was out for days. A summer blackout is not likely to last as long.

“You’re probably talking about a period of half an hour, an hour, maybe in a really extreme, horrible case, an hour and a half or two and they can rotate those so nobody’s off for more than a little period of time,” said Doug Lewin, author of the Texas Energy and Power Newsletter. “It’s not ideal. It certainly can be dangerous in certain circumstances. I don’t want to minimize it, but it’s nothing like the winter problem we saw.”

A blackout is unlikely but possible. Much more likely are alerts for energy conservation from the grid operator, ERCOT. Reducing your energy use can help keep the power grid running.

“Residential energy consumption really drives peak demand in Texas and peak demand is what can get us close to those blackout times,” said Joshua Rhodes, an energy expert from the University of Texas Austin. “If everybody does a little bit or you do what you can, we can go a long way in making the grid stay stable.”

You can save money on your power bill and help reduce the chance of rolling blackouts this summer in a few ways.

Conserve energy by installing a smart thermostat. Keep it set to 78 degrees.

Consider getting a high-efficiency heat pump if your air conditioner needs replacing.

“These are not very well named,” Lewin said. “They also cool your house, but should ask your contractor about high-efficiency heat pumps. Those can make a dramatic difference on your energy bill.”

Then, consider small changes to your habits.

“Bumping your thermostat up a few degrees if you’re not going to be home, doing laundry and dishes, you know later on in the evening after it starts to cool down,” Rhodes said.

A hot summer is likely ahead, we will all have to work to not get worn out answering what may be multiple calls to reduce power consumption.

“One or two, it probably works,” Lewin said. “I think once you start to do your fourth and your fifth, I think people start to go I’m out.”