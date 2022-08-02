How to save big on pricey electronics

KENS 5 breaks down smart buying strategies for electronics.

SAN ANTONIO — Technology is part of our everyday lives; few people can go without their phones, laptop or tablet.

But a constantly evolving marketplace always focused on the next big thing provides an avenue for saving a few bucks...so long as you don't always need the latest and greatest in tech.

“Electronics have a rapid depreciation,” said Andrea Woroch, a smart-shopping expert. “I mean, we’re talking 30 to 70% depreciation in the first year after you buy.”

That's why you should steer away from buying the newest model, and instead save by buying an older-generation version of the item you need.

“Remember, sometimes the newest gadgets aren’t necessarily the best, because there could be some kinks that the manufacturer or the brand has to work out after they release it,” Woroch said. “So, it’s better to go with a model that’s already been released, and has really positive and great reviews.”

Freezing temperatures are a great reminder to freeze your credit. It's one of the best ways to prevent identity theft and stop fraud. It's really easy to do and FREE. Take advantage with tips from CreditCards.com and Credit Card Insider: Posted by Niccole Caan on Tuesday, February 1, 2022

You should also take a minute to decide what features are important. Then, buy during big sales events, such as Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday or a three-day holiday weekend for the best deals.

The only exception is purchasing a new television.

“TVs will be on sale right before the Super Bowl,” said Trae Bodge, a smart-saving expert.

Also, consider buying refurbished electronics for more savings.

“Almost any retailer that sells an electronic will have refurbished option available and that can help you save 30 to 60% off that regular retail price,” Woroch said. “Just make sure it comes with a warranty and that you do have an opportunity to return it if it doesn’t work like it’s supposed to.”