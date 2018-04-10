The San Antonio Zoo is offering a deep discount to locals who want to come out and have some fun on October 5.

The zoo is having a “Locals Day” on Friday where residents of San Antonio, Bexar County, and “neighboring communities” can get into the zoo for just eight dollars a person.

“The deep discount will allow for even more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education to secure a future for wildlife,” said Director of Public Relations Chuck Cureau in a press release.

All you need to do is show proof of residency when you purchase your tickets at the front gate.

