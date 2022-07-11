This San Antonio Costco was rated the cleanest in the country, poll shows

Texas has 36 different Costco locations, which is the second-most of any state in the country behind California's 134 stores.

SAN ANTONIO — We all know the phrase "Everything is bigger in Texas." And apparently, that includes a local Costco; it's one of the top-rated stores in the country!

The location on UTSA Boulevard in northwest San Antonio received a 53.2 out of 60 on FinanceBuzz. They surveyed more than 6,000 Costco shoppers to create the store rankings on a 10-point scale in six categories:

Cleanliness: How clean and well maintained the interior of the store is

Friendliness: How friendly and helpful the staff is at their local Costco

Stock: The variety and availability of different products

Quality of samples: How tasty the samples typically are at their local Costco

Quantity of samples: How many different samples are typically available while shopping

Parking lot quality/parking availability: How easy it is to navigate the store’s parking lot and find parking

Texas has 36 different Costco locations, which is the second-most of any state in the country behind California's 134 stores.

The UTSA Boulevard location earned scores of 9 or higher in three different categories. But, they were superior to the rest on their cleanliness score, earning a 9.7 out of 10, making this location the cleanest in the U.S., according to shoppers.

In front of San Antonio is Cumming, Georgia at number one and Kansas City, Missouri at number two. Behind San Antonio is Centerville, Ohio at number four and Houston's Galleria location at number five.