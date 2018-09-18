SAN ANTONIO - A new app can tell you how safe it is to eat at a local restaurant with just a tap of your finger.

Local developer Arthur Garza created the Restaurant Reports app based on health inspections from the City of San Antonio.

"It goes directly to where your location is and shows you restaurants around you. There's a search bar up at the top where you can search for your favorite restaurants and maybe even check before you go to the restaurant," Garza said.

He developed a process to streamline the publicly available restaurant inspection reports into the app. Easy access to these reports might come in handy in some cases.

An outbreak of foodborne illness recently made headlines in San Antonio. If a restaurant isn't up to code, Garza hopes the app can give potential customers a heads up.

"I plan on getting that data, aggregating it and sending out a push notification to the users of the app to see which restaurants are failing," he said.

The app costs $0.99, and it's available on Apple and Android phones. Garza also said he has received positive feedback so far.

