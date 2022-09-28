Even with climbing inflation, you can save money on groceries

Grocery prices are up more than 13% in the past year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Grocery prices are up more than 13% in the past year, but there are some small ways you can save big.

“Wednesdays are the universal best time for grocery shopping,” said Brian Vines with Consumer Reports. “Between 8 and 10 a.m., stores are stocked for that Thursday to Sunday rush.”

Vines said that Thursday to Sunday window is when grocery stores do 80% of their business. That’s why Wednesday is a great day to shop, but make sure you have a plan.

“If you can, shop on the last four days of the months where you get the deepest discounts because stores are ready to turnover for the next month,” explained Vines.

When it comes to fruits and vegetables, head to the frozen section.

“Frozen is always ready and they’re just as nutritious,” he said. “You can stock up and save them. It beats the season and keeps you saving all year long.”

When it comes to protein, Vines suggests fighting the urge to run straight to the meat aisle.

“Beans are a terrific, high protein option, he said. “Taco Tuesday doesn’t always have to be ground beef. Get some quinoa, beans and mix it up.”

Vines’ last tip is to check for clearance or reduced-price items. Those products are about to expire and are sold at deep discounts.

“If your grocery store doesn’t have one of these, find a different store,” he said. “Everything here is half off.”