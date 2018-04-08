If you use ridesharing apps like Uber and Lyft, you may have trouble getting on Friday night’s "A Day without a Driver."

Folks who typically take you from place to place are off the roads, hoping to send a message to the ridesharing companies.

Rudy Cruz is one of those drivers. If you've used Uber of Lyft in San Antonio, there's a chance he's picked you up from the airport or dropped you off at your favorite neighborhood bar. But he's taking a break from those apps on Friday.

"We're trying to make an effort, a timely effort, to see if this can get corrected and maybe if this can be something better for the public," he explained.

In the past, this full-time driver could provide for his family by driving others. But recently, he's had to make some big sacrifices because of payout changes made by the companies.

"I have to work six to seven days a week, and I'll come in the morning, I'll take a nap, and go back out in the evening just to make ends meet," Cruz described.

In the past couple of years, Uber has increased prices for consumers but the amount they pay drivers per ride has decreased. For example, if a rider pays about $80 for a ride, an Uber driver may only see $20 of that fare.

Drivers also say that Uber doesn't account for an increase in operating costs, like the 80-cent increase in gas since last year.

Rudy says that a day off the rideshare app is the only way to make their voices heard by a company, he says, struggles with listening.

"Every time there is a decision to be made, Uber notifies you on the app. If you disagree, you're out, if you agree, you stay," he explained. "You bring issues to them and they say they'll get back to you. They never get back. They never get back."

The issues extend beyond the smaller paycheck. Some drivers say it's a matter of feeling safe in their own personal vehicle.

Levi Shaw wants the rideshare companies to offer options like a safety button for the drivers. On Friday, rideshare drivers met at his home to connect with one another. Driver safety was one of the problems he brought up to the group.

"There's times where I'm like 'hmm, is this person going to do something they shouldn't do? What do I do in the case of I'm being robbed, or the person sitting behind me is sitting with a knife?’" Shaw said.

We reached out to Uber for comment but the company did not respond.

© 2018 KENS