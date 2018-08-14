Normally, you have to book a stay at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa or the La Cantera Resort and Spa if you wanted to enjoy all the amenities that come with a stay.

For tourists, that makes sense. But what about the locals that want to spend the day enjoying the pools and spas?

That’s where ResortPass comes in. The new online booking site allows you to book a day pass at a resort in San Antonio for as little as $35. That’s the going rate for the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa. For the La Cantera Resort and Spa, you’ll pay $45.

There are also spa passes available and you can even rent a cabana.

For more information, you can check out the official ResortPass website here.

