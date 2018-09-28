Several residents at Highland Hills Apartment Homes wanted to remain anonymous but say that their rat infestation problem has been ongoing for months.

They say that the rats are everywhere, and they have the photos to prove it.

“They are big, huge. They look like a little chihuahua, that’s how big they are,” one woman said.

Another woman said that it sounds like the rodents are trying to break through the wall.

The five women say that their pleas to management have gone unanswered.

“I’ve gone to maintenance, corporate, I’ve turned in service request forms,” another woman noted.

According to their rental leases, tenants can leave if management does not comply with safety, sanitation, and fair housing laws. But many of the residents say that leaving is not an option for them.

“We don’t have this kind of money. We can’t up and leave,” one woman said.

Another woman fought back tears as she explained that she had to cancel her son’s birthday party because of the rats.

“It’s embarrassing,” she sobbed. “We can't have anyone over. It’s every day.”

The management company at Highland Hills, Implicitly Management, confirmed that there is a rodent problem.

They sent us this statement:

“Management has been made aware of the current rodent situation on the property. Due to the recent rainfall in the area, there has been an increase in activity, which is not uncommon for South Texas. When issues, such as these are reported, it is typically the result of climatic changes. The onsite staff, as well as our licensed pest control servicer have been addressing this issue and will continue to do so until the situation is resolved. In combination with our efforts, we strongly encourage our residents to do their part as well. This includes but is not limited to the following; being sure pets are fed inside, all food and water stored in sealed containers, and by disposing all household waste timely and properly. This will ensure we achieve the maximum benefit of the treatments.”

-Implicity Management Corporation

KENS 5 will be checking back on the progress at Highland Hills and following up with complaints.

