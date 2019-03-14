SAN ANTONIO — Texas drivers continue to face pressure at the pumps according to a recent report from AAA Texas.

The statewide gas price average in the Lone Star State is $2.29 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel which is eight cents more than it was last Thursday.

While drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.46, drivers in San Antonio can rest easy knowing they are paying well below that--- only $2.17 per gallon.

The statewide increase is still far below the national average price, which is $2.52 for a gallon of regular unleaded.