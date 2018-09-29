Two friends are starting up a new service in San Antonio in the hopes of lowering the number of drinking and driving incidents across the city.

Ryan Faircloth says that he was hanging out with his friend one night when they came up with a business idea.

"What if we just had the liquor brought to us?" Faircloth wondered. "We know that drinking and driving is also a big problem here in San Antonio, so we thought it would go hand and hand with what we are doing."

On Saturday night, the two friends launched Boozers SA, which allows customers to place a delivery order, rent a bartender, and, eventually, the team will offer a designated driver service.

"We are based out of three liquor store locations, mainly on the north and central [sides of] San Antonio," Faircloth said. "We'll deliver your booze to you, beer, wine, or liquor. Really, it's to prevent people from drinking or driving, having to go to the store too many times, just a way to eliminate the number of drivers on the road that have been drinking."

According to TxDOT, every 20 minutes, someone in Texas is hurt or killed in a crash involving alcohol, and there were more than 1,800 crashes in San Antonio last year.

You can find more information on the new service at their official website here.

