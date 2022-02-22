Why you should organize your estate documents | Money Smart Challenge

Take the challenge and organize these documents. A local financial advisor breaks down some of the areas to focus on.

For the last three weeks on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m. Tuesday, KENS 5 has challenged you to get organized. Previously, a local financial advisor shared how getting your email and digital files tidied up can be a boon to your finances.

The last challenge is to organize your estate documents.

THIRD CHALLENGE: ORGANIZE ESTATE DOCUMENTS

“Once a year, it’s a good idea to check your beneficiaries, whether it’s your 401(k), whether it’s your IRA. Any retirement plans. typically, will have a beneficiary named. Is that still the person you want to leave your investments to?” said Karl Eggerss, principal and financial advisor of CAPTRUST.

REVIEW LEGAL DOCUMENTS

“A will, a medical power of attorney, any of those documents that name somebody else? Make sure those are the same people that you want,” said Eggerss. “If you don’t have a will, there’s lots of reasons to have one. What if you become incapacitated? Who’s going to pay your bills during that time even for a few weeks. Who’s going to decide whether or not you should kept alive or not? Did you make those intentions known.”

PRACTICAL DOCUMENTS