Be careful while you’re riding a scooter in San Antonio.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, a man was riding a scooter downtown against traffic and was struck by a pickup truck.

According to police, the accident happened at North St. Mary’s and College Street when the man riding the scooter entered a crosswalk and began riding against traffic when the truck hit him.

The man suffered a head injury described as possibly life-threatening and was transported to SAMMC. The driver of the truck stopped to render aid and no charges have been filed in relation to the accident.

