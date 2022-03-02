Kroger removes Russian-produced vodka from shelves

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, the grocery store chain said the products were removed over the weekend.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kroger has announced it has pulled Russian-produced vodka from its shelves in support of Ukraine.

Kroger added emergency food assistance will be set to support refugees and they will match all gifts made by associates and customers up to $250,000.

The Cincinnati-based grocer joins a slew of others in removing Russian-produced vodka the country invaded Ukraine.

This past weekend, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the state’s Department of Commerce to cease the purchase and sale of all vodka made by the Russian company Russian Standard Vodka.

According to DeWine, Russian Standard Vodka is the only overseas, Russian-owned vodka distillery with vodka sold in the state.