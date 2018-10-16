SAN ANTONIO — Does it get any more Texas than a James Avery charm with a Whataburger logo?

Based on the charm's popularity, maybe not.

PREVIOUSLY: Whataburger, James Avery team up to make the ultimate Texas charm

Last year, the two Texas giants partnered for a charm that was only available briefly before it sold out. That design is available online again, and a new design will also be available soon.

The new design looks just like the iconic Whataburger cup, and the Whataburger logo on the charm shaped like Texas returns for another round.

You probably don't want to wait, because these items likely won't be in stock for long.

Pick it up on the James Avery website or the Whataburger website.

© 2018 KENS