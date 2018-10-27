Infrared saunas are the latest trend in fitness and relaxation, and they’re popping up across the nation, including in San Antonio.

They’re somewhat like traditional saunas in effect, minus the stream. Infrared saunas use light waves to create heat.

“It's able to penetrate your skin to heat your body directly instead of having to heat a room,” Float SA Owner Jeremy Jacob explained.

Jacob noted that a lot of his clients are athletes looking to sweat, or anyone who wants to de-stress.

“It feels like you're sunbathing because the sun emits infrared heat waves and the cool thing about an infrared sauna is that it cuts out UV, it cuts out microwaves,” Jacob said.

Float SA starts the heat low, and it can be bumped up if users want. At first, the bench feels room temperature. The room gets hotter but the air isn’t damp or thick like in a traditional sauna.

Dr. Allison Stocker, a San Antonio-based dermatologist with Skin by Design, says that it’s likely safe for skin.

“There hasn't been a whole lot in dermatology. However, I saw them in cardiology, blood pressure, people with heart failure, and it feels like with infrared saunas and traditional saunas there have been some benefits,” Dr. Stocker said.

Published studies show that they could help reduce blood pressure, improve heart health, and relieve chronic pain. The Mayo Clinic says the same, adding that no bad side effects have been observed, although they all say more research is needed to confirm.

