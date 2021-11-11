How higher food costs will affect your Thanksgiving meal

Local charities are working to meet extra demand while also facing a higher price tag for food.

SAN ANTONIO — As food prices soar, be prepared to pay more for your Thanksgiving feast.

The American Farm Bureau Federation told CBS News food prices are up 3.7% this year.

For families already struggling to put food on the table, this means fewer items in their grocery carts.

Now, local charities are meeting extra demand.

The San Antonio Food Bank, for example, helps families complete their holiday menu every year.

"It's not just the meal that nourishes their bodies, but it's the experience that nourishes their soul. It's tradition," said Eric Cooper, San Antonio Food Bank President and CEO.

But 2021 is posing more challenges compared to years past. Prices at the grocery store are driving more families to ask for assistance from local charities.

"The heartbreak for me is when I see the price point for turkeys. Just the shortage of the number of turkeys that are on the market which are selling at a premium means that many families may not have a turkey," said Cooper. "When you lack those ingredients, it's different. Something's missing and families are robbed."

The San Antonio Food Bank is also paying more. Cooper says their price tag to stock their warehouse is at it's highest in history.

"When I'm getting trucks of food, that means my dollar goes less," he said. "We all feel it."

In 2020, The American Farm Bureau Federation says a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people dropped to a 10-year low: $46.90.

With food prices going up, the Farm Bureau tells CBS News consumers should expect to pay 5% more for the turkey and sides this year.

But some holiday favorites are even more costly. According to the USDA, frozen turkeys are 17% more expensive, costing $1.34 a pound. Raw pumpkin prices also soared by 21%.

"Not serving our clients is not an option," said Marycela Barron, Director of Meals on Wheels. "What we've seen is a rise in 1.4% to 1.7% in beef. Chicken is about the 1.4%."

Meals on Wheels serves 4,500 people in the San Antonio area.

Barron says they're fighting higher food costs with fundraising and reworking the budget.

"Then there's been issues with the supply chain, so getting those items in and having to make smart substitutions," she explained. "Being creative is something we've been good at these last two years."

Meals on Wheels is also partnering with different vendors should a product run low.

Right now, the agency is in the middle of a capital campaign. They're building a new campus, with a kitchen bigger than their current building. Barron says Meals on Wheels is currently purchasing product five times a week. With the new campus, she's planning to buy in bulk which will save more money.

Meals on Wheels is in constant need of delivery volunteers, needing 200 drivers for normal days and 300 for Thanksgiving.

"Clients will be so thankful to see a smiling face and have a warm meal that Thanksgiving Day," said Barron.

If you're able to purchase frozen turkeys or any of your favorite Thanksgiving foods, you can donate at any of the San Antonio Food Bank's drop-off locations.

For families in need of food this holiday season, you can reach out to the San Antonio Food bank by visiting safoodbank.org or calling their help line at 210-431-8326.

If you're interested in services from Meals on Wheels, find out if you qualify by clicking here.