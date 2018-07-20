Thursday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas reported a new all-time system wide peak demand record, reaching 73,259 MW between 4-5 p.m. The organization anticipates setting a new weekend peak demand record either Saturday or Sunday. Load is forecasted to reach or exceed 72,000 MW on both days. The seven-day forecast also shows a possible peak demand of 75,000 MW on Monday.

CPS Energy’s all-time peak energy usage record was set on August 12, 2016, when customers’ energy use reached 5,017 megawatts. Although the upcoming stretch of hot weather will challenge that record, CPS Energy says they're confident that their current generation capacity can withstand the demand placed on it.

With temperatures expected to soar this weekend and into Monday, customers are being encouraged to take key actions to conserve energy throughout the hottest part of the day, between 3-7 p.m. Typically, a spike in electric consumption is seen during this time of day when area temperatures reach their highest and most people are returning home from work, CPS Energy says.

These tips will help keep energy usage low and minimize the impact on August energy bills.

Set thermostats between 78-80 degrees and bump it up a few degrees when away from home.

Use fans in occupied rooms.

Turn off all lights and appliances, and unplug electronic equipment when not in use.

Close blinds and drapes in rooms that get direct sun.

Discontinue the use of appliances such as the dishwasher, washer and dryer during peak hours.

Grill outside in the evening instead of using the stove or oven.

However, CPS Energy is reminding customers to keep safety in mind and only take energy-saving measures as health permits.

© 2018 KENS