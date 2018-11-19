Gas prices have fallen close to 40 cents since the first week of October and they are still on the way down. With so many expected to hit the highways for Thanksgiving, many drivers say these prices are an early Christmas present. So why are prices so low?

"It's a yearly cyclical pattern with gas prices. Right now, we are seeing that winter blend gasoline which is cheaper for gasoline producers to make, plus we see demand fall for gasoline typically after Labor Day," said Joshua Zuber from the American Automobile Association.

AAA Texas projects 4.1 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving. That's a close to a 5 percent increase from last year.

According to Gas Buddy, the national average for a gallon of gas is $2.60. Here in San Antonio, we are paying $2.22. Last year at this time, we were paying even less for a gallon of gas. Just $2.17.

We thought we would check out some gas stations near KENS5 whose prices are super. The first stop was the Citgo right by our station on Fredericksburg Road. Their price per gallon was $2.25. The Valero about half a mile away was a little cheaper at $2.22. Heading down Huebner we found a more expensive one. A Chevron was pricier at $2.29. But then, jackpot! The Valero on Huebner and Bandera was below two bucks at $1.99.

Zuber told us another reason why prices are dropping below two bucks. "We are seeing the U.S. produce more crude oil really then ever before and global demand for crude oil has actually dropped in the last few weeks," he said.

