SAN ANTONIO — Planning a road trip this holiday weekend? If so, then you're in luck!

The statewide gas price average has dropped to $2.56 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

According to AAA Texas, that price is 20 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

San Antonians are still paying the least at the pumps at $2.40 per gallon.

Meanwhile, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.76 a gallon.

For comparison, the national average is $2.84 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

The price drop comes just in time for the three million Texans who plan to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend.