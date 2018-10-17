10 discount stores in the San Antonio area began store closing sales Wednesday, their parent company announced.

National Stores will close 184 of its 269 locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company operates the stores branded as Fallas and Factory 2 U. The store closing process is the result of the Chapter 11 Bankruptcy filing by the parent company, according to a release.

Shoppers at the affected locations will see reductions of up to 30 percent off the entire store.

Factory 2U 8260 Marbach Road Suite # 112 San Antonio TX 78227

Fallas 4400 Frederuckburg Road Balcones Heights TX 78201​​​​​​​

Fallas 185 SW Military Drive San Antonio TX 78221 ​​​​​​​

Fallas 3524 South New Braunfels San Antonio TX 78223 ​​​​​​​

Fallas 4807 West Commerce Avenue San Antonio TX 78237 ​​​​​​​

Fallas 6161 Northwest Loop 410 San Antonio TX 78238 ​​​​​​​

Fallas 5428 Walzem Road San Antonio TX 78218 ​​​​​​​

Fallas 1800 South W.W. White San Antonio TX 78220

Fallas 100 S Zarzamora St San Antonio TX 78207 ​​​​​​​

Fallas 2315 SW. Military Drive San Antonio TX 78224

