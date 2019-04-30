Put the casino chips away.

There's another industry people across the country are gambling on. Major retail companies like Amazon, Walmart and Target send their returns to companies like Liquidation.com to re-sell whatever customers send back.

These companies host online auctions where you can bid on pallets of these returns... sight unseen. The risk is that the condition isn't known and the items are not inspected, so they may not be functional. On the other hand, they could be very valuable.

Taking the bet

So can the average Joe make money buying one of these pallets? We decided to find out. KENS 5 bid on and purchased a pallet for $270 and paid $300 in shipping.

Five to seven business days later, we received a shipment... A pallet of all kinds of unwanted electronic items.

Check your hand

The question remained: How much were these items worth?

So we took them to the only people who truly know how to assess an assortment of items all at once: a pawn broker.

"Some people make out like bandits. Others break even," pawn shop associate Stephen Reiff told KENS 5.

"Why were they returns? Is it operational? Is it non-operational? Is it worth any value for reselling it?"

Reiff agreed to help us find out more about the nine items we received:

LED monitor

Bluetooth keyboard

2 air compressors

Rockwell saw

Sony AV receiver

Pool pump

Electrical panel

Espresso machine

The first few items were missing a few pieces. That's no good, because we wouldn't be able to sell them to someone else in that condition.

Unfortunately, that seemed to be the case for most of the items, but you still can make a decent amount by selling the items for parts.

The real moneymakers came in the least likely of boxes.

A pool pump, an electrical panel and an LED monitor were the real winners. Those three items brought in a total of $370.

Did you win?

So did we make any money? That depends on whom you ask.

When you include shipping costs, we spent nearly $600 to get our pallet.

Reiff estimated that we'd make a little over $500 after selling everything, so we'd likely just about break even.

Should the average Joe take this gamble? Maybe.

Reiff said the people who make the most money by purchasing pallets are those who have an outlet to re-sell the items, often purely for parts.

Perhaps the buyer has a working relationship with a repair man so they would have a direct buyer, or they just happen to be lucky and live next to one of the liquidation centers so they wouldn't have to pay for shipping.

Now that leaves you with the potential to win big.

