Determining if Amazon Prime is worth the price increase

Amazon Prime membership for existing members increases upon renewal after March 25. Here's how to evaluate if it's worth the extra $20.

SAN ANTONIO — It seems like almost everything is costing more these days, and that includes Amazon Prime. Existing members will pay $20 more for a membership when it comes time to renew. Starting March 25, your yearly Amazon Prime membership will cost $139 dollars and your monthly membership will go up $2 to $14.99.

Some shoppers cannot imagine giving up the convenience of Amazon Prime, including quick shipping, plus the member benefits like video and music streaming services, as well as Whole Food discounts. It might be worth it to keep, but really look at how often you use Prime for the quick and free shipping.

“If you’re using it frequently because you’re just ordering things off the cuff, then yeah, it may still be worth it,” said Julie Ramhold with Dealnews.com. “But if you’re only using it every so often, like around big shopping holidays or, you know, things like Christmas or something like that and you’re not really using it the rest of the year, it’s probably not worth buying the annual subscription. You can just get it during those busy months when you need it.”

Here are a few money-saving hacks if you decide to cancel your membership:

You will still get free shipping if you buy $25 worth of items. If you have trouble getting to the $25 mark, do this: “I am one of the people that has come around to realizing that it’s not always worth it to pad the order to get free shipping,” Ramhold said. “At the same time, I also have a running list of items that I will get from Amazon and if I need to bulk up my order, I just pull one from that real quick.”

Shipping might take a bit longer without Prime, but items usually arrive within a few days. Make sure you plan ahead so you do not need something right away.

When you go to order, look under the big “Buy Now” box. You will see other sellers who may offer free shipping on the item.

“Very often, you’ll see people who are selling things, not necessarily on the marketplace as like their own store, but they have items that they’re selling that it’s just sort of a one-off for them,” Ramhold said. “You may be able to find free shipping that way. It’s usually under something like ‘available from other sellers.’ The big problem with that, though, tends to be that you may not get the best price. You may get free shipping, but Amazon may still have the best price, so it kind of becomes a situation of trying to see which one is more worth it to you.”