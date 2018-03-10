Converse residents are frustrated after finding their Amazon packages were dumped in piles on various streets in their neighborhoods on Tuesday evening.

Several residents reached out to KENS 5 after dozens of their Amazon packages were dumped in different subdivisions in the Horizon Point community.

"I was shocked, like I said. I saw the truck out there earlier and then I didn't think anything of it other than he was delivering packages," resident Hosie Richard said.

Richard's home security cameras caught the delivery driver leaving several packages in his neighborhood on Pismo Beach. Collectively, nearly 200 packages were dumped at the various locations.

Luckily, many neighbors took action and hand-delivered the mail to the correct addresses.

"I mean, you hear about folks taking packages off of people’s porches. I mean, how easier we make it to just pull up to the mailbox and help themselves," resident Racquel Sulleman said. "It was just completely irresponsible."

An Amazon spokesperson released this statement to KENS 5 after we inquired about the incident:

“This does not reflect our standards as we expect every package to be handled with care. We will address this with our delivery service partner.”

A member of the neighborhood's homeowners association said that he is also in contact with Amazon.

If your package was mishandled or lost, contact the delivery provider.

