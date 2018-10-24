Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Today I would like to protect you from one of the biggest rip-offs tied to your Apple products but also something that can prevent them from sustaining serious damage.

How many iPhone or iPad charge cables do you go through over the course of a year? Whether you have one for your car, one for your home and another for the various rooms in your house, they don't last long. Apple would love for you to keep buying their cables at $19 - $29 per order. Countless other cable manufacturers would prefer you purchase their alternates but many knock-off cables can damage your iPhone or iPad.

Don't just go to the dollar store or buy any cable you see listed on Amazon (many have fake reviews tied to them as well). You can read plenty of articles online about "Why Counterfeit Lightning Cables Kill iPhones" including this one from my fellow tech blogger Matthew Zieminsky. The big take-away message is make sure the cables you use are MFi certified, meaning they are approved by Apple.

Belkin is one of the most respected tech accessory brands in the world and they have a very cozy and approved relationship with Apple. My favorite deal today from them scores you two-flat, tangle free, four foot long Apple lightning charge cables for the iPhone and iPad.

At half of what it would cost you to make the same purchase through Apple, with a product that I actually consider to be far superior, this is my favorite deal today and ideal for the upcoming holidays.

- Made for iPod / iPhone / iPad Certification

- Apple approved and fully certified

- Syncs music and pictures to/from your laptop in seconds

- Charge your Lightning compatible devices at fast speeds

- Flat, ultra-flexible design makes it easy to stash without getting tangled

- High performance and top-rated product in its class

- Performed better than Apple's own version of the same product in our tests

Was: $39.99

Now: $17.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

