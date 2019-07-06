Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $40 off Super Tri Charger with back-up generator and free shipping

I have never in my life seen such an ingenious fast wireless charger. It's also unlikely you would have seen anything like this unless you were at CES 2019.

I don't really know where to start since I am so overwhelmed by this charger's capabilities. Yes, I know I'm a geek, but imagine being able to unplug a charger and still have it power your device!

This one device has it all:

It's a charger that has USB-A, USB-C and an LCD digital display

It's a mobile 6700 mAh Power Bank

It offers Qi wireless charging

The super Tri-Power Charger can power or charge your products like any other top charger while it's plugged in. It can charge two smartphones and a laptop, a drone, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, AirPods, a portable massager, a small air conditioner system — you name it. Then the magic happens.

Once you unplug the adapter, it continues to work. It not only has its own back-up power in but it also has a power bank and a fast wireless charger built in. The second you unplug it from the wall, the super charger transitions in to a portable charger with everything you'd ever want to give you power on the go!

There are no more dead smartphone batteries, no more worrying about a power outage or blackout and no more over-charging. The super charger has a built-in computer chip that determines the charging needs of iPhones, Android, tablets and more. It will charge FOUR devices simultaneously (depending on charge load).

It's roughly the size of a MacBook charger and almost identical in design. Click play to watch me power a smartphone, headphones, an iPad Pro and a portable air conditioner without any link to a wall outlet!

This is a perfect gift for dad, a grad and anyone who wants high efficiency power on the go.

Features of the Decibel Tri-Power Charger:

Power and charge up to four devices simultaneously

Includes two USB ports, one USB-C port and one wireless charger contact

Back up generator works anywhere

Charger has a built-in power bank and NFC charge pad

Digital display shows you how much "juice" you have remaining

Works with any iPhone or Android phone that supports wireless charging

Charge any older iPhone or Android older smartphone via USB

USB C Charger will quickly power tablets and other devices

Highly portable and ready for a briefcase, backpack or pocket

Smart ID technology identifies charging needs of any device

Will not over-power or over-charge a device

Highest-rated safety and power efficiency product ratings

Ideal for blackouts, power outages and emergency situations

No more searching for a wall outlet on the go or at the airport

**Wireless charger is compatible with all Qi enabled devices such as iPhone 8, 8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Note 9, S8, S8 Plus, S9, S9 Plus, Google Pixel & more! Full list available here.

